Jacksonville monoclonal antibody treatment site moving to Main Library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Main Library Conference Center will be the new location of the city's Regeneron Antibody Treatment site beginning Tuesday.

The new site will be open Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The previous site was at the JFRD mobile emergency trailer on East Bay Street.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is for patients 12 and older who have been diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19. Patients needing treatment should be a high risk for progression to severe illness, hospitalization, or death.

The treatment is approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization.

Monoclonal antibody treatment should be administered as soon as possible after COVID-19 diagnosis or as soon as a high-risk individual is aware of their exposure. and within 10 days of symptom onset.