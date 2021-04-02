Free rides available for those getting COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonville

All JTA services, including buses and ReadiRide service, are regularly cleaned and sanitized throughout the day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is providing free transportation to available COVID-19 vaccination distribution locations.

The JTA has bus routes and on-demand services that provide convenient access to multiple sites. JTA’s ReadiRide service has also been expanded.

For ReadiRide reservations:

Customers should call at least 24 hours in advance of their appointment by calling 904-679-4555.

Seniors just need to show their I.D. to the driver to ride FREE

Those wishing to take a bus to a vaccination site will also ride free with a valid ID showing proof of age or a badge with employment credentials for health care workers.

All JTA services, including buses and ReadiRide service, are regularly cleaned and sanitized throughout the day.