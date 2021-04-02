Free rides available for those getting COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is providing free transportation to available COVID-19 vaccination distribution locations.
The JTA has bus routes and on-demand services that provide convenient access to multiple sites. JTA’s ReadiRide service has also been expanded.
For ReadiRide reservations:
- Customers should call at least 24 hours in advance of their appointment by calling 904-679-4555.
- Seniors just need to show their I.D. to the driver to ride FREE
Those wishing to take a bus to a vaccination site will also ride free with a valid ID showing proof of age or a badge with employment credentials for health care workers.
All JTA services, including buses and ReadiRide service, are regularly cleaned and sanitized throughout the day.
More information on all JTA efforts for vaccinations can be found at health.jtafla.com