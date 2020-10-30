Douglas Anderson resumes in-person learning after COVID-19 outbreak

The school moved to all-virtual instruction two weeks ago due to the impacts of multiple COVID-19 cases.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Students and teachers at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts returned to campus Friday morning for the first time in two weeks after the school moved to all-virtual learning because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Duval County Public Schools confirmed the switch to Duval HomeRoom online instruction Oct. 19 due to the impacts of multiple coronavirus cases.

The school was initially scheduled to reopen brick-and-mortar classes on Oct. 21 before an extension was announced.

Fletcher High School also shut down in-person classes two weeks ago after 27 cases of COVID-19 were reported at the school, according to DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

That same week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged schools to avoid closing campuses because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

"It's not our decision to close, but no, we're not going to recommend school closures," he said. "It's not proven to be something that is effective."