Cruise line association, Jacksonville travel agent respond to CDC recommendation to avoid cruises

Scott Lara, a Jacksonville travel agent who pegs himself as the "Cruise Genius", says the new recommendation to avoid cruising is no surprise, but disappointing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The CDC issued a travel health notice Thursday recommending that people avoid cruise ships, no matter their COVID-19 vaccination status.

“We always look at every option to keep America safe," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Advisor said in an interview with ABC News.

According to the CDC, cruise lines reported 5,013 coronavirus cases on ships operating in U.S. waters between Dec. 15 and Dec. 29, a major increase from the 162 cases reported over the previous two weeks.

“The word 'outbreaks' that the CDC is using is very misleading," Lara explained. "It's making it sound much worse than it is, when you look at less than 3% of people on cruise ships are getting COVID. It is a very, very low number. It's lower than on land.“

The agency says people are in close quarters and the chance of getting coronavirus on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot.

Cruise Lines International Association sent First Coast News an email in response to the CDC elevating to Level 4 warning against cruise travel.

The statement says in part:

“No setting can be immune from this virus—however, it is also the case that cruise provides one of the highest levels of demonstrated mitigation against the virus. Cruise ships offer a highly controlled environment with science-backed measures, known testing and vaccination levels far above other venues or modes of transportation and travel, and significantly lower incidence rates than land.”

Lara is confident that cruising in Jacksonville will resume before spring break as scheduled.

“The Carnival Ecstasy is our cruise ship out of Jacksonville, it will be resuming in March," he said. "The cruise lines and the CDC are working closely together to make sure cruising remains safe.“

With the current surge of the omicron variant, Lara’s number one tip for cruisers is to book travel insurance for peace of mind.

If traveling on a cruise ship, the CDC recommends wearing a mask while on board and getting tested three to five days after your trip.

If you do have a trip booked from now through Jan. 14, Carnival Cruise Line tells First Coast News it reached out to you with options if you feel this is not the right time to sail.

The following is the full statement from Cruise Lines International Association:

