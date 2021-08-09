CDC urges travelers to avoid taking cruises, regardless of vaccination status

The change reflects the increases in COVID cases onboard cruise ships since the development of the omicron variant.

HOUSTON — Avoid cruises, regardless of vaccination status. That’s new guidance just out from the Centers for Disease Control.

On Thursday, the CDC raised it’s alert to the highest level. They say that even fully vaccinated travelers could be at risk for infection and spread of COVID.

The guidance comes after dozens of reports of COVID-19 outbreaks on ships.

They say if you do decide to take a cruise, you should get tested one to three days before the trip and three to five days after, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms. They also recommend that you are fully vaccinated and get a booster if eligible.

And if you’re on a ship, they say you should wear a mask in shared spaces.

Key information for cruise ship travelers

Under Level 4, here is verbatim what the CDC recommends: