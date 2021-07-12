Duval County health officials say Omicron variant expected to cause the greatest surge to date

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County health officials say the new Omicron variant is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date in the coming months.
Early evidence suggests that Omicron is two to three times as contagious as the Delta variant, officials say.
"We understand that this is a time of year for gatherings and celebrations, but we are also urging residents to remain vigilant with prevention efforts-- especially getting vaccinated," said Ernesto Rubio, Interim Health Officer, Florida Department of Health in Duval County. "If you have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19, now is the time."
With the presence of Omicron and the upcoming holiday, Duval County health officials are asking people to get vaccinated before gathering, attending events, or traveling. Get a booster when eligible and layer protection with a flu shot.
They also say you should get a COVID-19 test before joining gatherings with others who are not in your household and before and after traveling, regardless of your vaccine status.
Wear a mask indoors in public and continue rigorous handwashing and consider avoiding large crowds, officials encourage.
DOH-Duval also urges Jacksonville residents to familiarize themselves with the locations and hours of local walk-in COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites:
Emmett Reed Community Center 1093 W. 6th St. Jacksonville, FL 32209
- COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines
- Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Cuba Hunter Community Center 4380 Bedford Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32207
- COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines
- Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. South Jacksonville Immunization Center 3225 University Blvd. S. Suite 200 Jacksonville, FL 32216
COVID-19 Vaccines only
· Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
· Tuesdays 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
· Second weekend of each month, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Pearl Immunization Center 5322 N. Pearl St. Jacksonville, FL 32208
· COVID-19 Vaccines only
· Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
· Fourth weekend of each month, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Comprehensive Care Center (CCC) 515 W. 6th St. Jacksonville, FL 32206
· COVID-19 Vaccines only
· Thursdays, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. To find additional testing and vaccination locations, visit FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov/. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
RELATED: COVID-19 task force meets in Jacksonville to discuss need for vaccinations, boosters amidst virus surge