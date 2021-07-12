Duval County health officials say Omicron variant expected to cause the greatest surge to date

Early evidence suggests that Omicron is two to three times as contagious as the Delta variant, officials say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County health officials say the new Omicron variant is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date in the coming months.

Early evidence suggests that Omicron is two to three times as contagious as the Delta variant, officials say.

"We understand that this is a time of year for gatherings and celebrations, but we are also urging residents to remain vigilant with prevention efforts-- especially getting vaccinated," said Ernesto Rubio, Interim Health Officer, Florida Department of Health in Duval County. "If you have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19, now is the time."

With the presence of Omicron and the upcoming holiday, Duval County health officials are asking people to get vaccinated before gathering, attending events, or traveling. Get a booster when eligible and layer protection with a flu shot.

They also say you should get a COVID-19 test before joining gatherings with others who are not in your household and before and after traveling, regardless of your vaccine status.

Wear a mask indoors in public and continue rigorous handwashing and consider avoiding large crowds, officials encourage.

DOH-Duval also urges Jacksonville residents to familiarize themselves with the locations and hours of local walk-in COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites:

Emmett Reed Community Center 1093 W. 6th St. Jacksonville, FL 32209

COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines

Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Cuba Hunter Community Center 4380 Bedford Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32207

COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines

Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. South Jacksonville Immunization Center 3225 University Blvd. S. Suite 200 Jacksonville, FL 32216

COVID-19 Vaccines only

· Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

· Tuesdays 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

· Second weekend of each month, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Pearl Immunization Center 5322 N. Pearl St. Jacksonville, FL 32208

· COVID-19 Vaccines only

· Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

· Fourth weekend of each month, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Comprehensive Care Center (CCC) 515 W. 6th St. Jacksonville, FL 32206

· COVID-19 Vaccines only