Former First Coast pastors named in report that reveals abuse by Southern Baptist church

The 205-page database was made public late Thursday. It includes more than 700 entries from cases that largely span from 2000 to 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

In response to an explosive investigation, top Southern Baptists have released a previously secret list of hundreds of pastors and other church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse.

Several Jacksonville pastors are named in the report including Robert Browning who was a former youth pastor at Old Plank Road Baptist Church.

He pled guilty in 2018 to molesting an underage girl and is a serving a seven and a half year sentence.

Former pastor of Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, Darrell Gilyard, was released from prison in 2011 after pleading guilty to molesting two teenage girls. He is now listed as a sex offender.

Former pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, Robert Gray, died in 2007 before his case went to trial. He was charged with capital sexual battery and accused of sexually abusing children in the 1960s and 70s.

Jacksonville attorney Cindi Crawford read over the more than 700 entries that are part of the findings. She represents several survivors who allege abuse by three pastors who worked at the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church. They are not named in the report.

"These numbers are not at all staggering to me. It's actually a very small amount of numbers when you realize majority child molesters are never brought to justice," she said.

Crawford says the list should be a wake up call for pastors, parents and the police.

"Humanity should be judged on how we treat our children. I hope that there is an end. But it must be recognized that is an epic problem that we have," Crawford said.