Jacksonville officer accused of sending nude Snapchats to teen facing new charges after another minor comes forward

Alejandro Carmona was charged last month for allegedly sending lewd photos to a boy. He's now accused of possession of child abuse material in another case.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published March 24, 2022

A Jacksonville sheriffs officer accused of sending lewd photos to a teen is facing new charges. Alejandro Carmona, 48, was charged Friday after another minor came forward.

Among Carmona's new charges are possession of child sexual abuse material and unlawful use of a two-way device.

He was originally charged last month of online solicitation of a child, transmission of harmful material to a child and unlawful use of a two-way device. In that case, investigators said Carmona sent inappropriate Snapchats to a 16-year-old male he met at the gym.

The new alleged victim told Clay County investigators he too was 16 when he met Carmona at the "local gym." The teen told authorities a friend introduced him to the officer. He accused Carmona of sending him Snapchats and lewd images that included photos of his penis and a video of him having sex with his wife, according to an arrest warrant released Friday.

"The victim further disclosed to receiving approximately 50 nude files (pictures/videos) from the defendant while he was under the age of 18," the warrant states.

When authorities seized Carmona's cell phone they found "... several additional lewd images of the victim and other children ..." the warrant states.