Westside High School on code yellow lockdown, investigating 'possible false report' of threat

A message from the principal to families says someone called from a blocked cellphone number to report that a person was seen near the bleachers with a gun.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

Westside High School is currently on a "code yellow" lockdown as the school's administration investigates a "possible false report of a threat," according to a news release from Duval County Public Schools.

A message from the school's principal to Westside High families says someone called from a blocked cellphone number to report that a person was seen in the area of the school's bleachers with a firearm.

This is the second time in two weeks that the school has been placed on lockdown due to a possible gun sighting on the school's campus. On Friday, a phone tip prompted a lockdown after the caller reported seeing a "person dressed in black" near the football field bleachers, carrying a gun.

The code yellow lockdown means students can change classes, but their movements remain relatively limited on campus, according to DCPS.

The principal's message says the school is taking appropriate precautions, including screening all students in the area at the time of the threat, increasing random checks of student belongings throughout the day and implementing screenings of all students and belongings as they enter campus Wednesday and into the future.

"If there is a credible threat or report, we will share that with you," the principal's message says. "I also ask that you please discuss the consequences of making a false report with your student. As you have experienced, this is incredibly disruptive to our school, and we will not tolerate intentionally false reports."

The principal's message goes on to ask if any parents or students have any information about who is making the reports, to please share it with a member of the school staff so they can take appropriate action.

Scroll down to read the full message from Westside High's principal to school families.

"Hello Westside Families, this is Principal Wilcox.

I am calling to let you know that we have again placed the school on a code yellow as we manage through another anonymous tip – this time from a blocked cell phone number -- alleging that a person was seen in the area of our bleachers with a firearm.

While we are also investigating this as a possible false report of a threat, we are still taking appropriate precautions.

First, we will screen all students in the area at the time of the threat as we did last week.

We will also increase random checks of student belongings throughout the day.

Additionally, we will implement screenings of all students and belongings as students enter campus tomorrow and into the future.

If there is a credible threat or report, we will share that with you. I also ask that you please discuss the consequences of making a false report with your student. As you have experienced, this is incredibly disruptive to our school, and we will not tolerate intentionally false reports.

If you or your children have any information about who is making these reports, I ask that you share it with me or a member of the school staff so we can take appropriate action.