All clear given at Westside High School after tip about person 'dressed in black' with gun

All students were searched, and no firearms were found, the district says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The all-clear has been given at Westside High School in Jacksonville after a phone tip prompted a lockdown Friday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Duval County District.

The spokesperson says the school has been moved from a code-red lockdown to a code-yellow lockdown for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution. The code-yellow lockdown means students can change classes, but their movements remain relatively limited on campus. 

The lockdown initially came from a phone tip where the caller reported seeing a 'person dressed in black' near the bleachers of the football field carrying a gun, according to the district.

All students were searched, and no firearms were found, the district says.

Initial statement from school district:

"Just a quick FYI that Westside High is on lockdown currently. We are calling families now. There has been a report of a potentially dangerous situation with an alleged firearm on campus.  Police are on the scene and investigating. Nothing confirmed yet. Parents being informed now."

