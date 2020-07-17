St. Johns teacher worried about airborne transmission of COVID-19 in schools

While planning for students and staff to return to school, one St. Johns County teacher thinks there is something very important being overlooked.

Many Florida school districts are requiring special sanitization or some type of PPE for students and teachers, but one St. Johns County teacher thinks there is something very important being overlooked.

“There’s growing evidence in the last week from epidemiologists that the virus may be airborne,” said Andrea Clark, a fifth-grade teacher.

As the World Health Organization hasn’t ruled out COVID-19 airborne transmission, many are worried about the schools’ air systems.

WHO states, “Short-range aerosol transmission, particularly in specific indoor locations, such as crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces over a prolonged period of time with infected persons cannot be ruled out.”

“Classrooms are a wonderful place, but sometimes the air gets stagnant,” Clark said.

Dr. Serene Al-Momen specializes in evaluating air quality in schools. She says continuous airflow, filtration and humidity control are key to everyone’s’ health and safety.

“You have to stay between 40 and 60 percent humidity in a space because that’s where the virus will not stay viable,” Al-Momen said.

Al-Momen suggests air filters be MERV 13 or more.

Clark says she hopes St. Johns County Schools’ HVACs will be inspected for this very reason.

“What would be prudent is to look at those air conditioning systems and make sure that they are filtering airborne particles out at a safe rate and that we can constantly keep the air moving,” Clark said.

St Johns County Schools told First Coast News they are reviewing all HVAC operational procedures to maximize fresh airflow. They will also be replacing air filters with MERV 13 air filters or higher in their buildings, which are all steps Al-Momen suggests.

Al-Momen hopes other schools in the area will taking the same precautions.

In addition to evaluating the air system, Kyle Dresback, SJCSD associate superintendent for student support services said, “Prior to school occupancy, all spaces (including permanent and portable spaces) will be cleaned and sanitized. All frequently touched surfaces to be treated with an anti-microbial coating capable of killing virus for up to 90 days. Frequently touched surfaces would include door handles, sink handles, playground equipment, drinking fountains, desktops, reception countertops and other surfaces as needed.”