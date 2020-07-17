'Deaths will most likely occur': Former Duval County public health director warns DCPS about reopening schools 'too soon'

"We have one chance to get this right," Jeff Goldhagen wrote, adding certain health criteria should be met by DCPS before reopening schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The former director of public health for Duval County is warning Duval County Public Schools that "death will most likely occur" if school leaders decide to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year too soon.

Jeff Goldhagen, now a professor of pediatrics at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Jacksonville, sent First Coast News an email Friday, saying the county is "in a surge of infection that may soon resemble South Florida."

"Decisions today must consider this perspective," Goldhagen wrote. "Some children will be infected and hospitalized. Increased numbers of adults will follow the same path. Deaths will most likely occur due to school reopening."

He is urging the school district to meet certain health criteria prior to reopening to help prevent any potential deaths from COVID-19:

"The epidemiology of the disease is clearly monitored and transparently reported by risk status, including race, demographics, geography, etc.

Enforced regional requirements for masks, distancing and gathering size are in place. Requirements consider new information that COVID-19 can spread by small airborne droplets.

Easy access to testing with 24-hour turnaround is available. DCPS should consider developing its own capacity for testing the 150,000+ people for whom it is responsible.

Effective contact tracing integrated with rapid testing is implemented with databases able to ensure its effectiveness.

Sufficient numbers of trained/experienced nurses are in schools.

Testing for individuals at risk of spreading the disease in schools is mandated.

Evidence-based protocols are published that define responses to the identification of SARS-CoV-2 in classrooms, including requirements for testing and contact tracing.

Autonomous, transparent communication provided by experienced public health professionals is assured.

Messaging is coordinated among all community stakeholders in children’s health, particularly pediatricians—emphasizing that although risks are lower, children can become infected with the disease and manifest severe symptoms, and also can spread the disease.

Sustained funding is allocated to schools to ensure optimal protection, including requirements for capital improvements, supplies and hiring school nurses."

"We have one chance to get this right," he wrote.

On Thursday, DCPS postponed its vote regarding whether to push back the school year's start date by two weeks. The current plan for elementary, middle and high school students all include options for face-to-face instruction, temporary distance learning or full-time virtual instruction.