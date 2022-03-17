Mrs. Pierce is known for her high energy and smile. She's also eight months pregnant and fully involved in the classroom.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week is Ms. Rachell Pierce from KIPP Voice.

Mrs. Pierce was voted Teacher of the Week by her peers, who recognized her dedication to students even during a transitional period in her own life.

Her students say she represents them well and cares about them.

“Some of these teachers don’t care, and she cares,” said student Miracle Brownlee.

Pierce says she got the call about her Teacher of the Week nomination and froze up.

“When I first got the phone call, I thought it was a joke,” said Pierce.

“I heard your name and I was like wait, she really does work for First Coast and I immediately screamed with joy,” she said.

Pierce is admired by a number of her peers and nominated not only for what she does in the classroom, but for her dedication, even with her very own baby growing.

“We love Mrs. Pierce and we love the baby and yes, it’s a baby girl,” said Nicole Coloer, student.

“Being Teacher of the Week to me is like somebody noticed you and somebody decided to say hey, you’re doing a good job,” said Pierce.