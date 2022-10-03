She says one of the best things about the job is seeing her students from years ago raising their families.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week is Coach Shannon McGlynn from Hendricks Avenue Elementary.

Coach McGlynn is awesome because she’s a second generation teacher.

“I’m getting like a second generation of children, I taught a few of their parents at Darnell Cookman,” she laughs.

McGlynn has been a P.E. coach for over 31 years. She says one of the best things about the job is seeing her students from years ago raising their families.

“That’s really cool to see my former students being parents,” she says. “It’s just awesome."

While the First Coast News cameras were rolling, McGlynn led an annual play day.

“Today’s a special event, so I’m moving ten times more than I normally do,” said McGlynn.

It’s another opportunity for her to make sure students are fit and active, but also a good way to teach leadership.

“McGlynn should be teacher of the week because she is an amazing coach who helps our kids be leaders,” said another Hendricks Avenue Elementary teacher.