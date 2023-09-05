St. Johns County school district to look closer at bullying in schools, superintendent supports salary increase for teachers

Several parents say their children have been bullied at district schools. The district says there have been 10 fights at Fruit Cove Middle School this academic year.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Some St. Johns County school district parents have had enough.

"She was bullied all day every day to the point that she didn't even want to go back to school," a district parent said at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

"Kids shouldn't be afraid to be the snitch when they're being harassed and when they're being bullied," another parent said.

The St. Johns County school board and superintendent, Tim Forson, listened.

"I had a conversation with the sheriff just a couple weeks ago because I was distressed by what is happening," Forson said.

Parents from a few different schools spoke, including a Fruit Cove Middle School parent. The district says there have been 10 fights at the school this academic year.

"My daughter's life was threatened by a 15-year-old 8th grader at Fruit Cove Middle," the parent said.

She says the boy was given a two-day suspension.

"I guarantee if one of your kids' life was threatened the one that threatened wouldn't have gotten a two-day suspension," she said to the school board.

St. Johns County School's Senior Director for School Services, Paul Abbatinozzi, says Fruit Cove and other schools have handled reports of bullying properly.

"We feel really confident, and I think you heard the superintendent say tonight the schools are taking strong steps in making sure they're addressing incidents within the student code of conduct," Abbatinozzi said.

Abbatinozzi, is in charge of discipline for district schools, says the schools are going by the book.

But he along with other school board members want to take a closer look to see if they can help their schools, parents, and kids.

"We need to look internally at what we're doing at the school levels right we have a policy it's built into our student code of conduct we got to make sure we're doing everything in our power with maybe resources what are we doing for preventative measures at the school level," Abbatinozzi said.

Teacher pay was also on the docket during Tuesday's meeting. Teachers have been protesting for months demanding an increase in pay because of the cost of living.