VP Kamala Harris in Jacksonville Friday to voice opposition to state's new Black history standards

Her visit comes after a decision Wednesday by the state education officials to change what students are taught about African American history.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jacksonville to deliver remarks on the fight to protect fundamental freedoms.

The White House says the remarks specifically deal with the "freedom to learn and teach America’s full and true history." Harris will also meet with parents, educators, civil rights leaders and elected officials, according to NBC.

The logistical details of her visit have not yet been released.

Her visit comes after a decision Wednesday by the state education officials to change what students are taught about African American history.

The Florida Board of Education passed new standards regarding the teaching of Black history in public schools. According to these standards, students will be taught that slaves "developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

'l'll be on the ground in Florida tomorrow," Harris tweeted. "We're fighting back against attempts to gaslight us, cover up our history, and rewrite the horrors of slavery. @POTUS and I will always stand up for fundamental freedoms, including the freedom to learn and teach America’s full history."

NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson issued a statement earlier this week decrying the "step backward for educational justice in Florida".