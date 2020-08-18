'No less than premeditated murder': Florida pastors call on governor to keep schools closed

Two days out from Duval County students heading back to class, pastors say it isn't too late for Governor Ron DeSantis to do "what's right."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — "Morally and ethically wrong": That's what local religious leaders are calling the reopening of Florida's schools.

Just two days out from Duval County students heading back to class, pastors with the Baptist Ministers Conference and African American Ministers In Action gathered outside the Duval County school board building for a press conference. They say it is not too late for Gov. Ron DeSantis to reverse course, and they are urging him to not force schools to reopen for the first semester.

The pastors say our community's Black students and families will take the greatest hit and also call for the delay or cancellation of fall sports.

"This appears to be more about money," said Pastor R. L. Gundy, Florida State Director of African American Ministers In Action and People For the American Way. "When you have made a decision to put people in schools and you know it could kill them, it's no less than premeditated murder."

Gundy adds they do not want to "appear hypocritical" because some of their churches are open at limited capacity. He says there is "no comparison" to the thousands of children, teachers and staff interacting in schools.

