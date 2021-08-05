'I hope that you are ready to take that step': President of Clay Co. teacher's union presses school board to bring back COVID-19 paid leave

Clay County, along with other Florida school districts were offered COVID-19 paid leave last year, but that may not be an option this year.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Mask mandates aren't the only topic of concern among our educators as they head back to school. Some are pushing for paid COVID-19 leave should they become sick with the virus.

That option was available for school districts on the First Coast last year, but may not be available this year.

"We learned some important lessons last year about collaborating altogether and all that we can overcome. This year, we need to learn how to take care of each other," said Clay County Education Association President Vicki Kidwell to the Clay County School Board Thursday night.

It was a plea that comes from the heart. Kidwell is a Clay County teacher and former COVID-19 patient, even though she was fully vaccinated at the time.

"Symptoms weren't as bad as they could have been. I was grateful to be vaccinated, but you know what? I could have spread it to other people," she said.

With the delta variant and cases growing in number, she predicts a growing number of teachers may be forced out of their classrooms, becoming sick despite a vaccine.

Right now, she says those teachers could be forced to take unpaid time off which wasn't the case last year. Many First Coast districts offered paid time off to employees if they became infected.

"I hope that you are ready to take that step because it's a step that I think is compassionate and efficient to keep our schools open. It's a tool that you can replace in the toolbox," she told the school board.

She wants the district to use federal money to help offset any time off teachers have to take because of COVID.

In St. Johns County, we're told employees would need to take their own personal time off for any COVID leave. In Duval County, the district is having discussions with its teacher's union but nothing has been announced.

The Clay County School Board hasn't made a decision, but Kidwell says it should be an easy one.