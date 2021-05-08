Jacksonville infectious disease specialist says masks are effective against COVID-19

Researchers at Mayo Clinic recently published a study that shows masks reduces the spread of respiratory droplets. The findings show that masks will protect us.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Do masks work and can they still protect us against the contagious delta variant?

This has been a frequent question from residents, and doctors on the First Coast are here to give an answer.

In the state of Florida, hospitalizations are increasing daily and local doctors are saying layers of protection are needed and that includes masks.

“Masks work, you want your medical providers to keep you safe. Use it during a respiratory pandemic to keep yourself safe as well as others around you,” said Mohammed Reza, local infectious disease specialist.

Researchers at Mayo Clinic recently published a study that shows masks reduces the spread of respiratory droplets. The findings show that masks will protect us.

But doctor Reza says the key to wearing a mask is you have to wear it correctly.

“They provide you protection against all respiratory infections whether it’s the delta variant or the alpha variants but you need to wear it that’s the first and foremost thing you have to do," said Dr. Reza.

Doctors at Baptist Health say there are many ways to prove that masks work. There’s a study with a high-speed video showing that you develop hundreds of droplets just by saying a simple phrase.

"These droplets are from 20 to 500 micrometers and just by putting a washcloth in front of your face you protect yourself from all those droplets," said Dr. Shalika Katugaha, infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health.

Doctors are still recommending the community to wear cloth or medical mask.