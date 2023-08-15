Parents' patience grows thin with enrollment chaos at Atlantic Coast High School

"I retired from the military last September," said Atlantic Coast High School Parent Frank Wesley. "It was the same thing. It took us a while to get in here. We had to join the queue."



Wesley says his two Atlantic Coast High schoolers missed the first few days of their first year at the school last year - while they were stuck waiting out registration.



This year, he says it was a relief not having to deal with that headache with them already enrolled.



"We were able to get right in the door, as opposed to last year, where when you're on that waiting list, you're probably getting the best of what's left," said Wesley.



Other parents in the car line said they've been through it too, one even said they spent a full week sitting at the front of the school to get their child enrolled.



A Duval County Schools spokesperson says there has not been any computer issues or other delays, just that enrollment is a "multi-step process."



That spokesperson is advising parents to start early, when enrollment first opens up in May.



Atlantic Coast High School enrolled 46 students Monday and another 30 Tuesday.



Wesley says the school has been a great fit for his family and it was worth the wait.



"It's a struggle, I understand that, but it's worth the wait if you can go through the process," said Wesley.

