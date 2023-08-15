The interim superintendent says contractors are hiring with a bonus incentive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After more than a hundred bus delays on the first day of school, students were impacted with delays first thing Tuesday morning.

According to the Duval County Public Schools' website, Ed White High School saw at least half-a-dozen delays. The wait-time was at least an hour. These setbacks are not new to DCPS. The root to the issue stems from a bus driver shortage.

DCPS' interim superintendent Dr. Dana Kriznar told First Coast News, Monday, contractors were working on hiring more bus drivers and with a bonus on top of it. The school district is short 130 drivers out of 800. Dr. Kriznar said drivers are taking on extra routes to soften the impact the school district is experiencing. Despite the delays, parents are willing to give bus riding another chance.

Brittany Jones has three kids and she's a bus driver herself. Jones said her children experienced delays, which impacted her job.

"Gotta make a way around it," Jones said while shaking her head. "I actually had to go and do a special assignment so they [her children] can ride the bus with me and get dropped off on time and I can get here on time."