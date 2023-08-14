The school district said students with the lowest performance have miss the most days.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is an exciting time at Rutledge H. Pearson Elementary. One reason behind the hype is the elementary school is the first new school built in 15 years. With new students going to a new school, parents and students expressed how ecstatic they were for the first day of school.

The faculty welcomed everyone back with open arms and smiles. For students like Omari Scurry, he's entering the fourth grade with a positive attitude. He told First Coast News he just wants to learn and have fun. Scrurry said he wants to make all A's this school year. His father is confident in his skills.

"I know you're gonna do great things," Wayne Townsend said, whose Scurry's father. "I know you're gonna excel and I know that you're a leader."

Scurry is just one of hundreds of students Principal Katie Adkins has to look after. To Adkins, a successful school year means students have a way to get to school.

"We want them here. We need them here," Adkins explained. "As long as they're here we can all achieve the same goals."

Duval County Public Schools said students with the lowest performance usually have the highest number of missed days in school. Principal Adkins pointed out how literacy is their number one priority. That also includes attendance.

"We want to make sure they're here and take of them the minute they walk to through the door," Adkins said.