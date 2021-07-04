Duval County Public Schools releases proposed names for Ribault, Lee high schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video is from a story that aired on March 15, 2021.
Duval County Public Schools announced the list of proposed names for both Jean Ribault High School and Robert E. Lee High School.
The proposed names for Ribault High School are:
- Northside High School
- Northwest High School
- Jean Ribault High School
The proposed names for Lee High School are:
- Avondale High School
- Riverside High School
- School No. 33
- Legacy High School
- Robert E. Lee High School
The original names for the schools are always listed on the ballot whenever there is a vote to change the name of a school, according to the district.
There are several groups who will be allowed to vote for a school's name, including:
- Current students
- Faculty/Staff
- Alumni
- Residents in the school's attendance zone
- PTA and SCA members
Community balloting is expected to start for both Lee and Ribault high schools later this month.
In the past several months, students, parents and community organizations have pushed to rename schools in the city that bear the name of controversial historical figures, including Confederate leaders.
In addition to Lee and Ribault, J.E.B. Stuart Middle, Jefferson Davis Middle, Joseph Finegan Elementary, Kirby-Smith Middle, and Stonewall Jackson Elementary have also come up in the name change debate. Those schools ended polling in March.