Duval County Public Schools releases proposed names for Ribault, Lee high schools

The original names of both schools are automatically on the ballot in addition to the proposed names.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video is from a story that aired on March 15, 2021.

Duval County Public Schools announced the list of proposed names for both Jean Ribault High School and Robert E. Lee High School.

The proposed names for Ribault High School are:

Northside High School Northwest High School Jean Ribault High School

The proposed names for Lee High School are:

Avondale High School Riverside High School School No. 33 Legacy High School Robert E. Lee High School

The original names for the schools are always listed on the ballot whenever there is a vote to change the name of a school, according to the district.

There are several groups who will be allowed to vote for a school's name, including:

Current students

Faculty/Staff

Alumni

Residents in the school's attendance zone

PTA and SCA members

Community balloting is expected to start for both Lee and Ribault high schools later this month.

In the past several months, students, parents and community organizations have pushed to rename schools in the city that bear the name of controversial historical figures, including Confederate leaders.