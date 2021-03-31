Demonstrators demand voters change names of schools bearing Confederate names

Activists with the Northside Coalition and Take Em Down Jax said current students should be the first consideration for people voting for school name changes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville community leaders and alumni of Robert E. Lee High School held a demonstration urging for schools named after Confederate leaders and other controversial historical figures to be changed.

According to Duval County Public Schools, eligible voters are students, faculty, staff, members of the school advisory council and PTA, alumni and residents within the school zoning area.

Among those at the demonstration was Josh Kemp, who said he wanted to see the school's name changed for future generations like his daughter.

"It's not canceling culture like they say at the meeting and stuff," Kemp said. "It's just like righting and wrong that shouldn't have been done in the first place. Nothing is going to change if we don't show up and do your part."