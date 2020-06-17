Duval County Public Schools issues guidance for returning laptops, hot spots

The district called and emailed parents instructing them that laptops and hot spot devices would be returned at the start of next year for returning students.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Public Schools students and parents: Hold on to those laptops and hot spot devices until the start of the new school year.

That's the word from DCPS, which called and emailed parents with instructions for returning district-issued devices. For students returning to Duval County schools in August, the devices will be returned during the first week of school, which begins Aug. 10.

Students who are not returning to a DCPS school next year, including seniors who graduated in 2020, were given instructions for when and where to return devices issued by the district when classes transitioned to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those can be returned to the following locations Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no appointment necessary:

Ed White High School

First Coast High School

Jefferson Davis Middle School

Kernan Middle School

LaVilla Middle School

Mandarin High School

Ribault High School

Southside Middle School

Terry Parker High School

All locations will be closed on Fridays.

DCPS is also installing updates to all district-issued laptops, so they're asking everyone to plug those laptops in, turn them on and leave them on for the next three days. The update will happen automatically, the district said.

All district-issued hot spots will be deactivated this week, DCPS said in the email and voice message to parents.

If students need their hot spots for summer school, parents can contact the district's service desk at 904-348-5200. Parents can also contact the service desk with any questions.