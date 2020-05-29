Duval County Public Schools announce July graduation ceremony dates

Information regarding the time, venue, guest information and safety protocols will be shared with families in the upcoming weeks, DCPS said.

The July graduation dates for all Duval County Public High Schools were released Friday afternoon, according to a tweet by the school board.

Information regarding the time, venue, guest information and safety protocols will be shared with families in the upcoming weeks, DCPS said.

The full list of dates can be found below.

Wednesday, July 15

Alden Road Exceptional Student Center

Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center

Thursday, July 16

Palm Avenue Exceptional Student Center

Friday, July 17

Frank H. Peterson

Andrew Jackson High School

Monday, July 20

Baldwin Middle Senior High School

William M. Raines High School

Stanton College Preparatory

Tuesday, July 21

Sandalwood High School

Jean Ribault Senior High School

Atlantic Coast High School

Wednesday, July 22

Terry Parker High School

Samuel W. Wolfson High School

Edward White High School

Duval Virtual Instruction Academy

Thursday, July 23

Westside High School

Asa Philip Randolph Academies of Technology

Mandarin High School

Robert E. Lee High School

The Bridge to Success Academy

Friday, July 24

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts

First Coast High School

Monday, July 27