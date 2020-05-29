Duval County Public Schools announce July graduation ceremony dates

The July graduation dates for all Duval County Public High Schools were released Friday afternoon, according to a tweet by the school board.
Information regarding the time, venue, guest information and safety protocols will be shared with families in the upcoming weeks, DCPS said.
The full list of dates can be found below.
Wednesday, July 15
- Alden Road Exceptional Student Center
- Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center
Thursday, July 16
- Palm Avenue Exceptional Student Center
Friday, July 17
- Frank H. Peterson
- Andrew Jackson High School
Monday, July 20
- Baldwin Middle Senior High School
- William M. Raines High School
- Stanton College Preparatory
Tuesday, July 21
- Sandalwood High School
- Jean Ribault Senior High School
- Atlantic Coast High School
Wednesday, July 22
- Terry Parker High School
- Samuel W. Wolfson High School
- Edward White High School
- Duval Virtual Instruction Academy
Thursday, July 23
- Westside High School
- Asa Philip Randolph Academies of Technology
- Mandarin High School
- Robert E. Lee High School
- The Bridge to Success Academy
Friday, July 24
- Douglas Anderson School of the Arts
- Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts
- First Coast High School
Monday, July 27
- Englewood High School
- Paxon School for Advanced Studies
- Duncan U. Fletcher High School
- Marine Science Center