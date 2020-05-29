5 things you need to know on the last day of school in Duval County

School from home wraps up Friday for DCPS, but it's just the beginning of making plans for next school year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Congratulations to the teachers, parents, and students with Duval County Public Schools for making it through this school year!

Friday is the last day of school for DCPS, but it's just the beginning of making plans for next school year. There are also some important dates to know about.

DCPS Parent Survey

Friday is the last day parents can take the DCPS survey to give their input on how they think next school year should look. The survey asks questions like how much more comfortable you would feel with school employees wearing face shields, staggered days at school, delaying the start of the school year, and going completely online. Fill out the survey here.

Summer meals

Friday is also the last day for school meals. Summer meals start June 8th at certain schools and bus stops. During the week gap between school meals, Kids Hope Alliance will be providing meals. Learn where to get meals here.

Returning laptops

Students who won't be back in the fall shouldn't forget to turn in their laptops. DCPS says seniors have been contacted about how to drop off their laptops and pick up items. Returning students should keep their laptops. DCPS says students who are not seniors but won't be returning should call the service desk at 904-348-5200 to schedule a drop off.

Face masks

When students come back to school there will be face masks for them. DCPS is buying 140,000 washable cloth face masks. They have not approved anything on requirements for wearing them.

Transportation

Figuring out how to get students to school while following coronavirus safety guidelines is another hurdle.

"The number one issue for us at this point is how will we get students to school?" DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene told First Coast News. "When we look at a 77-passenger bus, if we're implementing the social distancing guidelines of six feet, we can only transport nine students. That is not cost effective nor could we afford that many buses."