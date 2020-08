Duval student activities, including summer camp and athletic practice has been canceled Monday due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Public Schools announced that all student activities would be canceled Monday due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

All student activities, including summer camp and athletic practice is canceled as a precaution due to severe weather being forecasted, according to the Sunday release by the school board.

