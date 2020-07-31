County-by-County: How Hurricane Isaías may impact where you live

Impacts across the First Coast will be felt Sunday. Here is a breakdown of what's projected county-by-county.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here's how Hurricane Isaias will impact us. As of now, still look for a blustery day Sunday with coastal showers, heavier at times, with more clouds than sun. Wind gusts upwards of 40 - 50 mph along the coast. Surf and seas will begin to increase Saturday as swell from the system arrives, lasting through the weekend. Expect elevated high tides come Sunday with a two foot surge possible. Stay locked in for any changes to our local impacts forecast.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Isaías will make a pass through the Bahamas as a hurricane where hurricane warnings are in effect. There has been a slight shift to the west in the updated track, we've tweaked our local forecast to reflect, as the eyewall of Isaías is forecast to pass about 70 miles to our east on Sunday.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown:

Duval

St. Johns/Flagler

Clay/Putnam

Glynn/Camden/Nassau

