Classes at Bradford Middle School canceled Tuesday, Wednesday due to flooding

This only affects Bradford Middle School, the district says. All other schools will be open as usual.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

Due to water entering the main building during Sunday night’s storm, classes at Bradford Middle school will be canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday said the district on Facebook.

Classes will resume Thursday, Sept. 1.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience as we continue working to create the safest learning environment we can for our students," school officials said. "Thank you for your patience and understanding. Have a great night."