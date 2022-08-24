Putnam County deputy, woman arrested after alleged fight in Duval County

The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office following a disturbance between Michael Law and a woman.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County deputy has been arrested after an alleged fighting incident in Duval County Tuesday morning, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Law was initially charged with misdemeanor battery, PCSO says.

The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office following a disturbance between Law and a woman at a home in Duval County, says PCSO.

Deputies say Law and the woman involved were previously involved in a relationship. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested both Law and the woman for battery.

PCSO says Law was booked into the Duval County Jail and released following his first appearance hearing where the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office amended the violation to a municipal ordinance violation pertaining to fighting

Upon notification of an arrest Law was immediately placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation is ongoing, PCSO says.

An inspector with the agency’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct the internal investigation, officials say.

PCSO says while under administrative leave, Law is suspended from all duties and has no law enforcement authority.

Officials say Law’s status with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be determined on the outcome of the internal investigation.