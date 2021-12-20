Woman critically injured, man arrested for DUI after car crashes through Putnam County home

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is in the hospital with critical injuries and a Virginia man is facing DUI charges after a car crashed into a house in Putnam County Sunday night.
According to an incident report from Florida Highway Patrol, a 39-year-old man from Troutdale, Virginia, was driving a Nissan 350Z south on Lake Como Drive north of Bent Oaks Lane when the vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a fence for an unknown reason. After hitting the fence, the vehicle continued to travel south and crashed through a house.
A 73-year-old woman who lives in the house suffered critical injuries due to the crash, the report says. She was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the FHP report.
