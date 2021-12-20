Woman critically injured, man arrested for DUI after car crashes through Putnam County home

A 73-year-old woman who lives in the house suffered critical injuries due to the crash, the report says. She was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is in the hospital with critical injuries and a Virginia man is facing DUI charges after a car crashed into a house in Putnam County Sunday night.

According to an incident report from Florida Highway Patrol, a 39-year-old man from Troutdale, Virginia, was driving a Nissan 350Z south on Lake Como Drive north of Bent Oaks Lane when the vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a fence for an unknown reason. After hitting the fence, the vehicle continued to travel south and crashed through a house.

