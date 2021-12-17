x
Terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day: Man gets car stolen from gas station after waiting hours in 35-car pileup in Jacksonville

A Georgia man's car was stolen from a gas station in Jacksonville after he was stuck in traffic after Thursday's crashes on I-95.
I-95 Airport Road Crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As if his day couldn't get any worse...

Jarrett Barksdale was stuck in traffic like thousands of other people following the car crashes that involved 35 vehicles on I-95 near Jacksonville International Airport on Thursday.  

When he was finally able to get off the highway after hours of sitting and waiting, his ride got stolen.

Barksdale and the passengers of his car stopped for gas immediately after exiting the highway.  After filling the car up, they all went into the gas station to buy some snacks for their trip back home to Georgia. However, after they bought their snacks, their car was gone.

He says he went back inside to check if the gas station had surveillance footage of the vehicle theft. Barksdale also called the police to report his stolen vehicle.

 Barksdale owned a 2007 Blue Honda Civic.  He says it was stolen from a gas station at 14641 Duval Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.

