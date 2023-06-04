What we know about the armed robbery at Wine Warehouse in Atlantic Beach

When a bottle of wine was rung up, the victim says the register opened and the man pulled out a handgun.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery at the Wine Warehouse in the Atlantic Beach that happened Thursday.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department says around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at 665 Atlantic Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated that an unknown man with brown, loose curly hair (possibly a wig) came into the store wearing a long black jacket, dark clothing, a baseball hat, glasses and a nylon mask.

The victim says the man walked to the back of the store and while holding a phone to his ear, asked about a wine that the victim had not heard of. He then pointed to a bottle stating 'that is it' and had the victim go retrieve it.

At the register, the man asked the victim about various payment methods before commenting that he needed to go to the ATM and left.

The man was gone for 15 to 20 minutes and then returned. The victim says the man handed him $40 and then asked for a discount. The victim says a debate ensued, and the man made a comment along the lines of, "Is it because I'm Black?"

The victim replied he had no issue with the man being Black but stated that the mask made him nervous.

When the bottle of wine was rung up, the victim says the register opened and the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him. He was ordered to take all the money out of the register and put it into a backpack.

The victim says the suspect went into the back office and took a wallet that had been sitting on the desk. He also took a box of wine.

Eventually the man left, and the victim was able to call 911.

The suspect in this incident is wanted in connection to armed robbery and fraudulent use of credit cards.