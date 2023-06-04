12-year-old girl contacts 'Ask Anthony' team for help finding safe route to school

Makaila Morrill is a sixth grader at Mayport Coastal Sciences Middle School in Atlantic Beach. However, she's having a problem getting there.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This might be our youngest First Coast News viewer with a problem they just can't solve.

A 12-year-old girl contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because she has an obstacle thats blocking her preferred path to school.

"We've tried everything, and we decided to do something new and contact you," Makaila Morrill told First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin.

A locked security gate on Montreal street, that belongs to Naval Station Mayport, is blocking her route to school.

"We've written letters to the commander for the naval base and the security officer...and no replies," Morrill said.

Morrill wants to walk or ride her bike through the Oak Harbor neighborhood to get to Mayport Middle. She made a map showing the route she would like to take.

The highlighted area is the quickest and safest route. She says the dark line outlines a path that would take her more than 30 minutes and force her to cross busy intersections to get to school.

"My mom has to drive me to school and stuff, and sometimes I get there late. It would be easier if I could walk because my mom has to work sometimes," Morrill added.

There's one more reason why she would like the gate opened. Her grandmother, Betsy, lives on the other side.

"A lot of kids on that side ride their bikes, skateboards, or their scooters and there is a crossing guard," Betsy Morrill said.

We contacted Naval Station Mayport about Makaila's problem.

Mayport Public Affairs Officer Bill Austin says they weren't aware of the issue, but they are now evaluating the possibility of opening the gate before and after school for pedestrian traffic.