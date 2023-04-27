Arrest made in deadly February hit-and-run in Jacksonville

William Brewer, 51, was arrested and charged Wednesday for fleeing the scene of a deadly hit-and-run on Feb. 15.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a deadly hit-and-run Feb. 15 in the 5300 block of Avenue B, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

William Brewer, 51, was detained by military police at Naval Air Station Jacksonville for an active warrant. JSO took him into custody charging him with leaving the scene of the deadly crash that killed two pedestrians.

Brewer was traveling northbound on Avenue B when he struck two pedestrians walking in the left turn lane, an accident report states. One of the pedestrians, identified as Mark Curry, was killed by another vehicle traveling southbound on Avenue B. The other pedestrian, Kevin Wright, suffered life-threatening injuries.