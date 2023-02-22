Police search for car while investigating Magnolia Gardens area hit and run

Officers responded to a crash in the 5300 block of Avenue B, where a car hit two pedestrians. The car sped off towards West 45th Street, officials said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from related, previous coverage.

Jacksonville police responded to a fatal hit and run crash in the Magnolia Gardens area on Feb. 15. They are now searching for the car involved.

Officers responded to a crash in the 5300 block of Avenue B, where a car hit two pedestrians. The car sped off towards West 45th Street, officials said.

One person was killed while the second was injured in the crash, police said.

Police are now searching for a 2019-2023 Black, Toyota Corolla, like the attached stock photo. The car is expected to have right, front damage as well as a missing driver's side mirror, investigators said.