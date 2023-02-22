Police search for car while investigating Magnolia Gardens area hit and run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from related, previous coverage.
Jacksonville police responded to a fatal hit and run crash in the Magnolia Gardens area on Feb. 15. They are now searching for the car involved.
Officers responded to a crash in the 5300 block of Avenue B, where a car hit two pedestrians. The car sped off towards West 45th Street, officials said.
Police are now searching for a 2019-2023 Black, Toyota Corolla, like the attached stock photo. The car is expected to have right, front damage as well as a missing driver's side mirror, investigators said.
If you have any information about the crash, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.