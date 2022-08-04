Mother says JSO has suspended investigation into son's hit-and-run, still hoping for answers

On Feb. 24, Matthew was on his way home from school when he was hit by a car. His mom does not want another parent to experience the pain of seeing their child hurt.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite what he has been through, Matthew Lawrence is still smiling.

The eight-year-old said he's doing good and school is going well. His charter school principal even got him a new, shiny blue bike.

"That made me happy," Matthew grinned.

While his wounds have healed, whoever hit Shakoyia Lawrence's son on Lambing Road near 103rd Street is still out there.

Lawrence said her son is fearful to ride his bike on the road. There are no sidewalks in the neighborhood where he was riding his bike.

"It makes me feel hurt because if not my child - who else?" Lawrence asked.

On Feb. 24, Matthew was on his way home from school when he was hit by a car. In the crash report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, investigators narrowed the vehicle down to a 2013-2015 Nissan Altima.

The report read, "Due to no follow-up information on the suspect vehicle, JSO efforts suspended."

"Like, they just marked it as a hit-and-run," Lawrence said.

However, the child's mother is holding on to hope, that one day her son will get justice. She does not want another parent to experience the pain of seeing their child hurt. Her son, she said, still has to have surgery. Whoever hit her son, Lawrence said, they can still admit they were wrong.

"Matthew is a forgivable child," Lawrence added. "He still says, like, 'I still don't want anything bad to happen to that person'."