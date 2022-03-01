x
Crime

Eight-year-old Jacksonville boy scared to ride his bike after being knocked out in hit-and-run crash

This is the second hit-and-run crash involving a minor in a month. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office hasn't released any information on the incidents.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Matthew Lawrence refuses to get back on a bike.

The 8-year-old boy's mother says he's traumatized from a hit-and-run crash last month that left him knocked out, bruised up and needing surgery.

Lawrence was riding his bike home from school on Feb. 24 just like any other day, when the unthinkable happened - he was struck by a vehicle on Lambing Road.

The driver left the scene of the crash, his mother says.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released no information.

She got the call around 3:30 p.m, already thinking the worst scenario. However, when she arrived at the scene, she says she learned several Good Samaritans had come to her son’s aid.

Still, as a result of the crash, she says he was knocked unconscious for several minutes and took damage to his face, right arm and back. 

He will have to undergo surgery at the end of the week to get pins placed in his arm, his mother explained.

This is the second hit-and-run crash involving a minor on a bike in less than a month. JSO released no information about that incident.

Vito Johnson was struck while riding his bike around 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 near Phelps Street and Troyan Street. The boy spent his 11th birthday in the hospital, undergoing brain surgery.

There have been no arrests in either case.

