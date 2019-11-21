Brianna Williams, mother of missing five-year-old Taylor Williams, was moved from the hospital to the Duval County jail.

Williams was arrested last week and was kept at the hospital after an apparent overdose.

Police said Williams tried to commit suicide the same day that human remains—believed to be her daughter Taylor—were found in Alabama.

What this move means is that she is one step closer to appearing before a judge on the charges she’s facing.

Her mugshot shows her wearing a red jumpsuit, which JSO has previously told us that means possible self-harm, high escape risk or medical transport.

“In her case, since she attempted her life, they will keep her in an area where she is closely monitored,” Mark Baughman said.

Baughman who is First Coast News' crime and safety expert believes that Williams won’t be with the general population of inmates.

Which he says is not unusual.

“As far as her wellbeing, she had to be well enough to be transported,” Baughman said. “She had to pass physical exams at both the hospital and the jail."

Williams can have visitors once a week on Saturdays from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, according to jail records.

Her bond for two charges of child neglect and lying to police investigators totals $1.1 million.

But her bond and charges could change if there are new developments in the case, such as the human remains in Alabama being identified by investigators.

“To say they’ll immediately charge her with murder, it could take a while, but they could maybe charge her with some other charges related to the positive identification of the remains being Taylor,” Baughman said.

According to the jail records, Williams’ next court appearance is Dec. 4 at 9 a.m.