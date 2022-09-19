x
Duval County Public Schools high school student arrested at football game Friday

The student was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm and having drugs in their car, Duval County Public Schools said in a statement.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside High School student was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of drugs, Duval County Public Schools said in an email to students' families.

Police found the drugs and firearm in a car after Friday's football game, police said.

"It is troubling to me when a young person becomes involved in this type of activity. Our school offers so much to help young people achieve very positive life goals; it’s just completely unnecessary for a young man or woman to make a decision that results in this outcome.

"While I am saddened, I am also very thankful for the citizens who shared this information with the police. I urge everyone to continue sharing information with law enforcement about any kind of threat to the security of our school and the safety of our students. Student and staff safety is always our highest goal, and with that goal in mind, we will implement metal detectors and screening of all student belongings upon entry to the campus on Monday," Duval County Public School's representative Sonya Duke-Bolden said in the email.

    

