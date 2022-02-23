Man charged in connection to shooting incident near Lake City Middle School

Darris Moore was charged with attempted murder, criminal mischief, and discharging a firearm in public.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Monday, detectives with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to a shooting incident which caused a lockdown of Lake City Middle School on Valentine's Day

Deputies say the incident occurred approximately 100 yards from the campus of Lake City Middle School and resulted in a disruption to the school’s afternoon dismissal process.

Darris Moore, 39, of Lake City was arrested for shooting at another person following a dispute.

Moore says he was positively identified as a result of cooperation from various witnesses, deputies say.

The incident resulted in property damage from bullet holes, but no injuries to individuals were reported, says CCSO.

“I am extremely grateful no one was injured by this suspect’s reckless actions. We work hard to keep our community safe, and I am pleased with the actions taken by law enforcement to protect our school children that day, as well as the determination of our detectives to resolve this case so quickly," said In a statement, Sheriff Mark Hunter.

