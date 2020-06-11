Surveillance video shows Jacksonville man shot, killed by officers in front of home

In the video obtained by First Coast News, a man can be seen peering out from behind a home at an unmarked vehicle parked out front.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly obtained surveillance footage offers a different perspective regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting from Wednesday night where a 34-year-old man was killed by police.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Justin Reed died as a result of injuries sustained during the incident after he reportedly approached a police vehicle while carrying a rifle sometime around 10 p.m in the Panama Park neighborhood.

In the video obtained by First Coast News, a man (presumed to be Reed) can be seen peering out from behind a home at an unmarked vehicle parked out front.

***DISCLAIMER: The video ends several seconds before Reed is shot. However, it still may be disturbing to some.

He disappears from view for a few moments before he is seen approaching the vehicle with a rifle, trying to peer inside. He then strikes the front of the car with the butt of his gun and gets closer to the passenger's side, with his rifle drawn.

That's when JSO officers can be seen opening the doors of the vehicle and firing several shots. Reed can be seen getting shot and immediately falls to the ground.

JSO says Reed was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the situation unfolded on at 63rd Street while the two officers were waiting for additional detectives to join them regarding an investigation into a local gang.