JSO detectives shoot, kill man after he reportedly points rifle at them

The shooting happened in the Panama Park neighborhood on 63rd street after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. JSO left the scene around 5 a.m. Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting late Wednesday night in the Panama Park area of Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, two officers were parked on East 63rd Street waiting for detectives to join them regarding an investigation into a local gang shortly after 10 p.m.

While officers, G.A Taylor and M.L Mullis, were inside their vehicles, JSO says a man approached from the front passenger side carrying a rifle.

Police said the man hit the car with the butt of the rifle for an unknown reason and then pointed it at officers.

We are on the scene where a man was shot by @JSOPIO officers last night after police say he pointed a semi-automatic rifle at them. The scene is in the Panama Park neighborhood of Jacksonville off 63rd, east of Main St. The man died at the hospital. More on #GMJ. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/uo3uvKunQL — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) November 5, 2020

JSO says the officers got out and fired several shots at the man. Police said they then administered first-aid. Police say he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

JSO says the man has not been identified.