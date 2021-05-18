VIDEO: 11-year-old escapes would-be kidnapper in Pensacola

Video from May 18th, attempted kidnapping. Around 7:00 this morning, a white Dodge Journey pulled up to an 11-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street. As you could see in this video. A Hispanic male exits the vehicle reportedly armed with a knife. The suspect then grabs the little girl and a struggle ensues. She was able to fight and break free from the suspects grip. She is safe and with family. If you have any information about this incident, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP. WEAR ABC 3 News, Pensacola WKRG FOX10 News WPMI NBC 15 News NewsRadio 92.3 Cat Country 98.7 NorthEscambia Pensacola News Journal WUWF Island Times - Pensacola Beach's Newspaper