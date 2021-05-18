Neptune Beach man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

Daniel Paul Gray was among those inside the Capitol Building during the attack, where he engaged with law enforcement officers, according to court documents.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The FBI arrested a Neptune Beach man for his alleged role on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington DC.

Daniel Paul Gray was among those inside the Capitol Building during the attack, where he engaged with law enforcement officers trying to stop people from coming inside, according to court documents provided by the Department of Justice.

During one of these engagements, body cam video captured Gray pushing a Metropolitan police officer down a flight of stairs in the western rotunda, injuring the officer, court documents say.

Gray posted a video to his Instagram where he appears to show his involvement in the attack, saying at one point, according to documents:

“We start pushing the police out the back of the Capitol; we pushed them from the front to the back of the Capitol.”

In the same video, Gray appears to describe his engagement with officers, also saying, according to documents:

“This is far from over, that was the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life and stay tuned.”

In another social media post, Gray claims he was among the first inside the Capitol when it was breached.

Gray faces a number of charges including:

Obstruction of Justice/Congress

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building of Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Engaging in Acts of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in any Restricted Building

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of any of the Capitol Buildings

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Forcibly Assault, Resist, Oppose, Impede, Intimidate or Interfere with a Designated Person While that Person is Engaged in the Performance of Official Duties

Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case with assistance by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

The FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department are still investigating the case.