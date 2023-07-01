Two separate shootings stemming from disputes leave two injured in Jacksonville

A man and woman both suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the separate shooting incidents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two adults - one man and one woman, were injured in two separate Friday night shootings in Jacksonville, both stemming from reported disputes, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The first incident occurred at 6:58 p.m. at a home on Jacksonville's westside. Officers responded to 5500 Westland Station Rd. and found a man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO's Sgt. Lloyd says the sheriff's office's initial investigation revealed that the man and an unidentified woman believed to be a person of interest, know each other. Police say they have the woman in custody.

JSO's Violent Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Unit Detectives are currently conducting an active investigation.

The second incident occurred at 7:38 p.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store on Jacksonville's northside. Officers responded to 7000 North Main St. and found a woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO's Sgt. Lloyd says the sheriff's office's initial investigation revealed that a dispute between the woman and an unidentified man, led to the shooting. Police say the suspect is still at large.

JSO's Violent Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Unit Detectives are currently conducting an ongoing investigation.