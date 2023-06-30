Man shot dead by deputies after holding person hostage, police say

Police say they encountered the man who was holding the victim like a human shield with one arm around her throat and a large knife beside her head in the other hand

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Baker County man is dead after being shot in a standoff with deputies Thursday night, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a disturbance call approximately shortly after 9:30 p.m., involving a weapon at a residence in the Sanderson area of Baker County. A redacted incident report reveals that an unidentified 45-year-old woman made the call to the sheriff's office.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the man - later identified as 36-year-old James Tabbot, had armed himself with a large knife and barricaded himself along with an unidentified 63-year-old woman who was allegedly taken hostage, inside a camper. The post states that after attempting to negotiate with Tabbot several times which proved to be unsuccessful, deputies entered the camper.

They encountered Tabbot who was holding the victim like a human shield with one arm around her throat while holding the large knife beside her head with his other hand, according to the post. Police say after failing to comply with commands from BCSO, one deputy opened fire and fatally killed the man.

Court records obtained show Tabbot being charged in the past for grand theft, burglary and multiple possession of controlled a substance charges.