Cellphone video shows moments Baker County deputies shoot man inside his camper

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — An officer-involved shooting involving Baker County Deputies Thursday night has left one man dead.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a disturbance involving a weapon at a home in Sanderson where a man barricaded himself inside a camper and took a victim hostage.

"Go Go Go," deputies can be heard saying in the video.

Cellphone video from a neighbor shows Baker County deputies forcing their way into a camper using a sledgehammer Thursday night.

"We came outside for a little bit and that's when we heard the whole commotion about what was going on," witness Desmond Givens. "That's when they came with the sledgehammer and that's when they bust open the door."

After getting the door open, deputies ordered the man to drop the knife.

"They kept telling them a whole time to drop the knife but I guess he didn't drop it. So that's when we heard the gunshot go off," Givens said.

One deputy fired a shot, killing the suspect, 36-year-old James Tabbot inside his camper. The Baker County Sheriff's Office says after failed attempts to negotiate with Tabbot, deputies entered the camper and found the suspect holding the victim, a 63-year-old woman, 'Like a human shield with one arm around her throat while holding the large knife beside her head with his other hand."

"They did say they were saying over playing like let your mom go like, let her go," Givens said.

According to records, Tabbot has a lengthy criminal history of past charges of burglary, grand theft, stolen property and possession of controlled substances. No deputies were injured during the incident.