Two facing 30+ charges in Putnam County for animal abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Content warning: animal abuse

Two people have been booked into the Putnam County Jail following an animal neglect and abuse investigation.

Patricia Desrosiers and James McLoon are facing charges for cruelty to animals.

Multiple dogs were being kept in small cages full-time while in their care and were not let out for exercise. The dog's cages were reportedly covered with feces and dirty water. Additionally, the animals were not given proper access to food and water.

When they were found, the dogs were emaciated and covered in fleas, ticks, and their own excrement.

Both Desrosiers and McLoon are facing over 30 charges for the alleged animal abuse, including a felony charge.